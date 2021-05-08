U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Price Down 22.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) were down 22.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $51.37 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 18,987 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 364,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.81.

Specifically, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $368,476 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $973.97 million, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile (NASDAQ:USCR)

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.