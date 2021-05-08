Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.83% from the stock’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.65.

TSE ERO opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.07. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$14.54 and a 12 month high of C$28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.33.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

