BMO Capital Markets Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,000.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its target price raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1,850.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,760.00 to C$2,000.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software to C$1,700.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1,910.57.

CSU opened at C$1,802.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.64. Constellation Software has a 12-month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12-month high of C$1,921.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1,808.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$1,659.59. The stock has a market cap of C$38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.27.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$14.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$11.28 by C$3.55. The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 52.5400022 earnings per share for the current year.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

