Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Danske raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $44.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

