Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $123.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Xylem’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, focus on innovation, diversified business structure and healthy liquidity position. Also, its cost-saving measures and shareholder-friendly policy might drive growth. In first-quarter 2021, Xylem recorded an earnings surprise of 51.4%. For 2021, the company predicts revenue growth of 8-10%, organic sales increase of 5-7% and adjusted earnings per share of $2.50-$2.70, higher than the previously mentioned figures. However, it has been dealing with the adverse impacts of cost inflation and strategic investments, which might continue to affect its margins in the quarters ahead. High debt levels might too weigh on the company. Also, its shares look overvalued compared with the industry.”

Get Xylem alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Shares of XYL opened at $119.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,555,000 after purchasing an additional 267,295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $240,289,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 42.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,611,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,541,000 after acquiring an additional 477,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.