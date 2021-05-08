Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $130.00 at JMP Securities

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target increased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $104.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a current ratio of 187.94, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Walker & Dunlop has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $114.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020 over the last three months. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

