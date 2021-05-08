Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Henry Schein in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein stock opened at $80.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $49.83 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby bought 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $1,671,727.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,738 shares in the company, valued at $19,061,634.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,118. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

