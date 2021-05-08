Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Boingo Wireless to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.60 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. On average, analysts expect Boingo Wireless to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $625.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Boingo Wireless has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

In related news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares in the company, valued at $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

