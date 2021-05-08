TESSCO Technologies (TESS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TESS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

