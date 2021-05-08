Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price reduced by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SU. Citigroup upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy to C$29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.72.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock opened at C$28.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.16. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,592.22.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,666.67%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.