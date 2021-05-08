Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

INGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

INGN opened at $66.61 on Friday. Inogen has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -740.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $975,120.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,852.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,707 shares of company stock worth $4,128,568 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after acquiring an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Inogen by 115.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Inogen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

