Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for LCI Industries Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LCII)

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of LCI Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will earn $2.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LCI Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $10.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $146.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.64. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $185,328.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $2,545,768. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

