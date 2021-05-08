Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kadant in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kadant’s FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

Get Kadant alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $185.56 on Friday. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average is $152.99. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.