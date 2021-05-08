Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) PT Raised to $53.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.56.

NYSE MMP opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

