Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Issues Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $36 million-$37 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.03 million.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.35. 679,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,750. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.83.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.38.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

