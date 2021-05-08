TheStreet Lowers Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.34. Meritor has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.02%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Meritor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.