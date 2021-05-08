USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

USAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered USA Compression Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.20.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USAC opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.25.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 320,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 120,522 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 23.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 15.9% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 49,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.53% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.