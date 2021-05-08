See results about (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 225 at Berenberg Bank

See results about (LON:J) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded See results about to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of See results about from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of See results about in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. See results about currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 324.67 ($4.24).

