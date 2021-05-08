Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BXMT has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.57.

NYSE BXMT opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $19.57 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 3,077 shares of company stock valued at $92,945 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

