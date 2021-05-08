$161.60 Million in Sales Expected for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $161.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.50 million. Trustmark reported sales of $177.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $645.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $632.50 million to $653.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $644.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.30 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Trustmark stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Trustmark has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

In other Trustmark news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,722,000 after buying an additional 657,195 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,078,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Trustmark by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,503 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trustmark by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

