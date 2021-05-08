Financial Contrast: EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) & Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 4.25% 5.12% 3.15% EVN 16.53% 7.94% 4.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and EVN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.58 billion 1.81 $161.81 million N/A N/A EVN $2.36 billion 1.66 $341.23 million N/A N/A

EVN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Summary

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. beats EVN on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co., Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for household, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it is involved in drinking water supply, wastewater disposal and treatment, thermal waste utilisation, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÃ- Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

