Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $124.08, but opened at $130.43. Avalara shares last traded at $130.34, with a volume of 7,653 shares.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.31.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,789 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total value of $921,267.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,949,746.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 4,751.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,343,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,971 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $113,092,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,789,000 after acquiring an additional 73,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

