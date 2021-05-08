American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

