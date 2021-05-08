American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. American Homes 4 Rent traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.
In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.
About American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)
American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.
