BlackLine Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 1,377 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,867% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $107.47 on Friday. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their target price on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In other news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,093 shares of company stock worth $13,979,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BL. FMR LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $972,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at $761,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

