Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $106.94 and last traded at $112.13, with a volume of 230499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.57.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.44.

In related news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,570 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,647. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYND. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $644,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Beyond Meat by 353.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -246.06 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.41.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

