BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 9,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 72,259 shares.The stock last traded at $13.88 and had previously closed at $13.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 22,625 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYN)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

