BMO Capital Markets Increases Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target to C$4.25

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its price objective increased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.25 price target (up previously from C$4.00) on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE:AR opened at C$2.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.47. Argonaut Gold has a 12-month low of C$1.67 and a 12-month high of C$3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$884.41 million and a P/E ratio of 38.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$131.38 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Argonaut Gold will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

