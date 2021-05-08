Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.50.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction stock opened at C$9.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$487.43 million and a PE ratio of 11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.18. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$5.07 and a twelve month high of C$9.95.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.9800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.