Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Earns NA Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNE. Raymond James upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonterra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.71.

BNE opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.52, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of C$143.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonterra Energy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

