Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$5.25 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chorus Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.42.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.97. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.69 million and a PE ratio of 17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

