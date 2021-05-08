Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) to Release Earnings on Monday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRMK. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.