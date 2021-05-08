ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

