ImmunoGen (IMGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect ImmunoGen to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ImmunoGen stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.
ImmunoGen Company Profile
ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.
