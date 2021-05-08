National Bankshares Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$205.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$177.00 to C$205.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSU. Raymond James upgraded shares of Trisura Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$100.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$130.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$165.56.

TSU opened at C$156.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$46.84 and a twelve month high of C$157.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.41.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$69.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 5.6700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

