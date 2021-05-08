Coty (COTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coty (NYSE:COTY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Coty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COTY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Coty has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “focus list” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

