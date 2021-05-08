Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.49). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.06 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

NYSE:CNK opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $27.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cinemark by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

