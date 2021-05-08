Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) to Buy

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Savara in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Savara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

SVRA opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 12.61 and a current ratio of 12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $88.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.

In other Savara news, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,868.00. Also, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 162,958 shares of company stock valued at $269,692. 4.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Savara by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 118,950 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

