Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for MGP Ingredients, Inc. Cut by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.55. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGPI. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

MGPI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.58.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Rodger Buttshaw sold 2,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $180,031.39. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock worth $526,009. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

