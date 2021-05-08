Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Invitae Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invitae in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.64). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.86.

NVTA opened at $29.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,336.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $133,917.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,135 shares of company stock worth $5,860,514 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

