Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Reneo Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPHM opened at $14.93 on Thursday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.63 and a one year high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, Director Niall O’donnell bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last 90 days.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

