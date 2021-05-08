Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.75) Per Share

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Sage Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.18). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($7.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.81) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Sage Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.44.

SAGE stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.20.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

