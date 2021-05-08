HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) PT Set at €96.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €96.00 ($112.94) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €77.07 ($90.67).

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at €74.60 ($87.76) on Thursday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €38.83 ($45.68) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($95.34). The business’s 50 day moving average is €76.87 and its 200-day moving average is €65.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

