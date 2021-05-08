Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) to Sell

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded PDF Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $19.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.99 million, a PE ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 1.53. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $26.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

