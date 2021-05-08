Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SEGXF. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

