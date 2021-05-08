Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.18. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $105.98.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $470,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total value of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,571,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 132.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

