Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Lifted by Wedbush

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skillz in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $15.71 on Friday. Skillz has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $46.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,282,034.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Venture Associates IX LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,688,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,992,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,219,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,763,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,207,000. 45.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

