DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.01 ($47.07).

Several research firms have recently commented on DWS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR DWS opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 52 week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.