Analyzing ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) & Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ON Semiconductor and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON Semiconductor 2 5 18 1 2.69 Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67

ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $38.31, indicating a potential downside of 0.84%. Rambus has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 11.42%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than ON Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON Semiconductor 3.87% 9.92% 3.59% Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of ON Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ON Semiconductor and Rambus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON Semiconductor $5.52 billion 2.99 $211.70 million $1.49 25.93 Rambus $224.03 million 9.72 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -64.53

ON Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ON Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

ON Semiconductor has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ON Semiconductor beats Rambus on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions. The ASG segment designs and develops analog, mixed-signal, logic, ASSPs and ASICs, Wi-Fi, and power solutions. It also provides trusted foundry and design services for government customers; and manufacturing services. The ISG segment offers complementary metal oxide semiconductors image sensors; proximity sensors; image signal processors; single photon detectors, including SiPM and SPAD arrays; radars; and actuator drivers for autofocus and image stabilization for a range of customers in automotive, industrial, medical, aerospace/defense, communications, networking, wireless, consumer, and computing markets. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and electronic manufacturing service providers. ON Semiconductor Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

