Reviewing Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Artisan Partners Asset Management and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artisan Partners Asset Management 0 2 3 0 2.60 Victory Capital 1 2 4 0 2.43

Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.70%. Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential downside of 14.85%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $3.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 145.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Victory Capital pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Victory Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artisan Partners Asset Management 21.73% 179.65% 23.80% Victory Capital 24.60% 42.30% 14.49%

Risk & Volatility

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Artisan Partners Asset Management and Victory Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 4.85 $156.54 million $2.67 21.15 Victory Capital $612.37 million 3.29 $92.49 million $2.48 12.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Victory Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artisan Partners Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Victory Capital on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

