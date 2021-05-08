Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.79.

TSE:MFC opened at C$25.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The company has a market cap of C$50.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.03.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

