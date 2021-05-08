Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on Parkland and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a strong-buy rating on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.92.

TSE:PKI opened at C$39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.01 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.38.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 2.4799998 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

